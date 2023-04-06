Caesars Entertainment relaunches Tropicana Online Casino in New Jersey

Tropicana Casino is now live on desktop at TropicanaCasino.com and available for download on iOS and Android.

Caesars Entertainment had closed the app last June.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has announced the relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino in the state of New Jersey. It says the new iCasino app and online casino offers customers “enhanced functionality with a catalogue of industry-leading casino games” and improved integration with Caesars Rewards.

Tropicana Online Casino was decommissioned last year after the casino ended its partnership with Bally’s (formerly Gamesys). It closed on June 13 after all player accounts and credit were moved to Caesars Casino.

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president of iGaming at Caesars Digital, said about the relaunch: “Caesars has a legacy in New Jersey with a history of providing a best-in-class gaming experience.”

Sunderland added: “The relaunch of Tropicana Online Casino is an important step in our progression toward providing valued customers with the best iGaming products in the industry. We’re confident this new offering delivers an elevated online casino experience with rewards that can’t be matched, similar to the industry-best experiences customers enjoy at Tropicana Atlantic City.”

Joseph Giunta, senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Atlantic City, said: “Tropicana Online Casino enhances the exceptional gaming experience we take pride in bringing to our New Jersey customers every day. We are pleased to offer our guests the convenience of enjoying their favourite casino games in a fresh and responsible manner, right at their fingertips.”

