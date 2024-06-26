NeoGames expands iLottery partnership with New Hampshire Lottery

The new deal will run from July 1, 2025.

US.- NeoGames and the New Hampshire Lottery Commission (NHLC) have signed a new seven-year agreement making NeoGames the NHLC’s sole lottery provider from July 1 2025. Neo Games will provide its iLottery solution, NeoSphere player account management, NeoDraw central gaming system, einstant games from NeoGames Studio and content from Wizard Games.

It will also deliver a new website, mobile application and a loyalty programme in partnership with Gambyt and marketing services from the NeoEngage customer engagement solution. NeoGames has supplied the NHLC since its ilottery launch in 2018.

Chris Shaban, managing director iLottery at NeoGames, said: “We are thrilled to be selected by the New Hampshire Lottery as its provider for a complete iLottery solution, helping to reinforce its reputation as one of the leading lotteries in North America. With our industry-leading technology solutions, games and services, we look forward to continuing our strong partnership and playing a key role in the growth of the lottery’s online program into the next decade.”

Charlie McIntyre, executive director at New Hampshire Lottery, added: “We are pleased to continue our journey with NeoGames, a proven iLottery industry leader who has been a strong ally and an important technology and strategic partner as we have grown. This new contract further establishes our goal of enhancing our digital offering to be personalized and cater to the ever-evolving iLottery marketplace and the needs of our players. This partnership also allows us to significantly boost player engagement, supporting our mission of maximizing revenue for New Hampshire public schools.”

In fiscal year 2023, the New Hampshire Lottery reported a record $603m in sales. That’s a rise of 12 per cent from the previous high of $536.5m in 2022. The lottery generated a record $187m in support of New Hampshire public education, up 27 per cent.

Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.64bn to public education, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state.