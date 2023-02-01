NeoGames’ Aspire Global signs landmark deal with leading UK casino operator Metropolitan Gaming

Aspire Global, will provide its full suite of solutions to land-based UK operator group, Metropolitan Gaming.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A., a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary, Aspire Global, will provide its full suite of solutions to land-based UK operator group, Metropolitan Gaming, after completing an agreement to power its new digital offering.

Aspire Global will provide Metropolitan with its comprehensive and proprietary online solution, incorporating its Platform (PAM), Managed Services and casino aggregation solution.

Antoine Bonello, managing director at Aspire Global, said: “In regulated markets across the world, land-based operators are exploring options to present their customers with a fully rounded, all-encompassing entertainment experience.

“As a leading UK brand, Metropolitan Gaming sought a partner that was able to offer an advanced technology-based solution that included all gaming verticals, along with Managed Services, and we are delighted to have been selected. It is an important deal for us and one that speaks of our strength in successfully delivering everything operators need to branch out into the online universe.”

Michael Silberling, CEO of Metropolitan Gaming, said: “We see great opportunities within multi-channel solutions and the superior, additional entertainment options this approach presents to players.

“Aspire Global’s track record as a platform provider in the UK, covering all verticals with class-leading content, was impressive and we are delighted to have partnered with them to make this important step. This is an exciting deal, and we look forward to growing together within the well-established and highly regulated UK market.”

The agreement with Metropolitan, which operates one of London’s biggest casinos, Empire Casino in Leicester Square, as well as seven other premium locations across the UK, was secured due to Aspire Global’s strong online operational experience in the UK and its ability to offer a complete proprietary solution.

Another key factor within the multi-year deal is Aspire Global’s advanced technology and processes, which are vital in order to run a compliant operation in a heavily regulated UK market. The multi-channel solution will elevate the gaming experience for players whether they are on the casino floor or playing through their desktop or mobile devices.

With UK-regulated Remote Gambling continuing to perform strongly, the provision of a seamless brand experience is widely viewed as presenting a major opportunity for operators partnering with companies offering flexible, technologically advanced, and comprehensive proprietary platform solutions.