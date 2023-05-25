NCAA survey shows sports betting increase among US college students

The National Collegiate Athletics Association has released data showing that 58 per cent of US college students are engaged in sports betting activity.

US.- The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) has released survey data on sports betting activity among young adults. The study showed that sports wagering is prevalent among 18-to-22-year-olds, with 58 per cent having engaged in at least one sports bet. The most popular was betting on the National Football League (NFL).

It was found that 16 per cent of all 18–22-year-olds had engaged in at least one risky behaviour – either betting a few times a week or daily, betting more than $50 or more in a typical wager or losing more than $500 in a single day.

The NCAA’s data comes from a survey of 3,527 responses from people aged 18-22 who live in the US in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

NCCA President Charlie Baker said: “We needed a new baseline so we can better understand what student-athletes are experiencing on their campuses and among their peers so we can best help them deal with the potentially disruptive dynamic of legal sports betting.

“Sports betting has increased interest in sports of all kinds, including college sports, which is great for our fans, but the NCAA and everyone from coaches to athletics department staff and college presidents must better understand what impact sports betting may have on student-athletes.”