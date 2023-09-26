Nascar drivers to attend Las Vegas South Point Casino charity blackjack tournament

Nascar drivers and other celebrities will participate in the event on October 12.

US.- South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa will host the Brendan Gaughan Celebrity Blackjack Tournament on October 12. Participants will get to play alongside Nascar drivers and other celebrities during the South Point 400 weekend.

Former Nascar Cup Champion Kevin Harvick, Nascar Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, current Nascar star Chris Buescher, former Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, ex-Vegas Golden Knights captain Deryk Engelland and NBC Sports announcer Rick Allen will participate in the event.

The buy-in price for a team of three is $1,200 and includes $5,000 in playing chips for each player. No individual signups are available for this tournament. The team who wins first place will receive $5,000. The second-place team will receive $3,000 and the team that finishes in third place will receive $2,000.

Former Nascar driver and event host Brendan Gaughan will deal the final round. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Las Vegas chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to open high-limit gaming lounge at The Palazzo

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is to open its high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino floor on September 29. Designed by Wimberly Interiors, the 15,000-square-foot lounge has two spaces, one dedicated to table games and the other dedicated to high-end slots. The addition is part of The Venetian’s $1bn redevelopment plan.

The new room will feature sixty-seven slot cabinets, from traditional to video games, to single and multi-hand poker, with some games offering jackpots exceeding $2m. Self-pay will be available on all games for expedited jackpot payments.

