N1 Partners Group is attending iGB Live 2022 in Amsterdam

N1 Partners Group plans to present its product portfolio, share new products on recently launched projects, and meet with partners after a long break.

Press release.- This year, more than 4,000 visitors and 250 exhibitors are expected in Amsterdam – including N1 Partners Group. It noted that this is not the first time the company has taken part in iGB Live and is thoroughly preparing for this event.

“We are looking forward to meeting partners and want to surprise them a little, so we are preparing entertainment activities at the booth so that they can have a great time with us and discuss cooperation: what benefits partners get from working with us and how to convert leads as efficiently as possible, maximizing ROI”, – notes Anastasia Bakhantsova, head of the retention department of N1 Partners Group.

N1 Partners is a multi-brand affiliate program that includes online casinos and betting. The company’s projects offer an innovative experience for their audience – each online casino localized under GEO. N1 Partners Group creates high-converting brands as they consider different audiences’ preferences. ‍

The product portfolio of N1 Partners Group includes such brands as N1 Casino, Slot Hunter, Joo Casino, and others. The company’s projects operate under MGA and Curacao licenses, and the company also has projects on Greek and Nigeria licences.