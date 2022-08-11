A slot hunter player wins a Mega Prize on Mystery Drops

The winning bet was placed on the Hot fruits 20 slots by Amatic.

Press release.- Summer gives many joyful reasons, including the pleasure of projects N1 Partners Group with big wins in Mystery Drops. This time, luck was on the Slot Hunter player’s side.

Recently one of the players on Slot Hunter caught a MEGA prize of €55.052 in Mystery Drops. The winning bet was placed on the Hot fruits 20 slots by Amatic.

“We are glad our player was lucky enough to win the Mega Prize. We congratulate the player and hope that luck will smile more than once. The number of wins will be greater,” says Yaroslav Laptev, Chief Product Officer of N1 Partners Group.

Mystery Drops is a unique promotional campaign organized and funded by N1 Partners Group. What does this mean for players? They can experience the double pleasure of continuing to enjoy their favourite games and participating in random prize draws. Players can win at three promotion tiers: Mega, Grand, and Major.

Prize amounts are progressive and random. Today, this promotion exists only on N1 Partners Group projects, which shows that the company is improving, implementing industry trends, and adapting promos to different brands and regions.