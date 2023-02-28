More CT Interactive games certified for the Netherlands

The products of CT Interactive meet all the regulator's standards.

CT Interactive has made another step towards its expansion in regulated markets across Europe.

Press release.- CT Interactive has recently announced ten new games from its exclusive portfolio have been certified for the territory of the Netherlands.

After careful testing of CT Interactive’s package, Kansspelautoriteit has concluded that the products of CT Interactive meet all the regulator’s standards.

The package of games includes 20 Clovers Hot; Big Joker; Chilli Fruits; Dark Woods; Fluftails; Full of Luck; Hot 7’s X2; Mighty Moon; Ramesses The Great, and Wizard Blizzard.

Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA, said: “With great honour, we announce that our company has made another step towards its European expansion. This package contains some of our best-selling games that have helped operators worldwide to gain new clientele.”