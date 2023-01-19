Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook to host Super Bowl viewing party

NFL fans in Connecticut will be able to watch the game on the sportsbook

“The Big Viewing Party” will take place on the Super Bowl LVII day, on February 12, at the operator’s Connecticut venue.

US.- Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook has launched “The Big Viewing Party”, which will take place on the Super Bowl LVII day, on February 12. NFL fans in Connecticut will get the chance to watch the game on the sportsbook’s 140-foot wide video wall, enjoy a Big Game Buffet, and various betting options for both pre-game and live betting.

Additionally, a special promo will be available from February 6 through the gameday on Sunday. Fans will be able to make Same Game Parlay (SGP) bets of $50 or more at any sportsbook kiosk and receive different prizes, such as an umbrella, tumbler, BBQ grill set, Bluetooth speaker or cooler. This special promo applies if bettors make an SGP with odds of 5/1 or longer.

The 11,000 square feet Mohegan Sun FanDuel sportsbook offers more than 220 luxury seats, a full dining menu, 39 easy-to-use self-betting kiosks, various live-teller windows, and an extensive drink menu. Reservations for “The Big Game” at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook are already available.

MMA fans will also have the chance to visit the Mohegan Sun for a similar viewing party on February 11. The fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev will decide who wins the MMA light heavyweight belt.

Some months ago, Mohegan Sun announced plans to invest $15m in a new VIP lounge and other amenities, including upgrades of its two most luxurious hotel suites and improvements to Mohegan Sun Golf Club in Baltic. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The Mohegan Tribe said the renovation includes a new 6,500-square-foot VIP lounge and bar inside Casino of the Earth. The Rockwell Group, the architectural firm responsible for much of Mohegan Sun’s interior, including, most recently, Tao restaurant, has been retained to design the 6,500-square-foot lounge, which will include dining and a central fireplace.

Connecticut sets sports betting and igaming revenue record

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection reported that players in the state wagered $130.5m on sports in September. That’s a 63 per cent increase from August’s $80m. Meanwhile, a state record of $943.5m was bet on online casino.

Sportsbooks operators claimed more than $16.9m in gross revenue, topping the previous best of $16.3m set in February. Adjusted revenue hit an all-time high of $12.9m, with the state collecting close to $1.8m in taxes.

The sports betting handle for the first 12 months of regulated activity has reached $1.4bn, with $114.3m in gross revenue. Some $89.2m in adjusted revenue generated close to $12.3m in tax receipts.