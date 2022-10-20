Connecticut sets new sports betting and igaming revenue record

The sports betting handle for the first 12 months of regulated activity reached $1.4bn.

The state’s sports betting handle was up 63 per cent month-on-month.

US.- The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that players in the state wagered $130.5m on sports in September. That’s a 63 per cent increase from August’s $80m. Meanwhile, a state record of $943.5m was bet on online casino.

Sportsbooks operators claimed more than $16.9m in gross revenue, topping the previous best of $16.3m set in February. Adjusted revenue hit an all-time high of $12.9m, with the state collecting close to $1.8m in taxes.

The sports betting handle for the first 12 months of regulated activity has reached $1.4bn, with $114.3m in gross revenue. Some $89.2m in adjusted revenue generated close to $12.3m in tax receipts.

In terms of igaming, the $943.5m in online casino bets for September broke August’s record $851.9m. That generated $24.3m in gross revenue, clearing the previous record of $22.8m from April. Adjusted revenue came in at $19m. Connecticut collected more than $3.4m in tax receipts, lifting its total for the year to date to over $28.6m.

See also: Pariplay receives supplier licence in Connecticut