MLB supports legalisation of online sports betting in California

US.- Major League Baseball (MLB) has become the first professional sports league to show its support for California’s Proposition 27, which would legalise online sports betting in the state. The public will vote on the proposition at November’s ballot.

MLB said it believed the proposition would bring a safe and responsible online sports betting market to California. In a statement, it said: “As legalized sports betting continues to expand across the country, Major League Baseball remains committed to protecting the integrity of its games and creating a safe experience for fans who wish to wager on those games.

“Proposition 27 – the only measure on California’s upcoming ballot that would authorize and regulate online sports betting – includes strong integrity provisions designed to help MLB carry out those commitments.

“The measure would, for example, (1) require sports book operators to notify leagues of suspicious wagering activity, (2) allow leagues to propose restrictions on betting markets that are particularly susceptible to manipulation, and (3) facilitate other forms of integrity-related cooperation between the state, leagues, and operators.

“MLB believes that Prop 27 has the safeguards to create a safe and responsible online sports betting market in California – a state with millions of MLB fans looking for alternatives to illegal offshore betting sites.”

In July, California’s Democratic Party stated that its representatives intend to oppose the legalisation of online sports wagering and will not support initiatives proposed for the November ballot.