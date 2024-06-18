MLB umpire Pat Hoberg disciplined for violation of gambling rules

Hoberg has appealed.

US.- Major League Baseball (MLB) has disciplined umpire Pat Hoberg for violating the league’s gambling rules. Hoberg who has not umpired a game this season, has appealed.

The MLB said in a statement: “During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg. Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation. While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

Hoberg has been a full-time MLB umpire since 2017. He has worked seven postseason series, including his first World Series in 2022.

The MLB recently placed Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano on its permanently ineligible list for violating the league’s sports betting rules and policies. According to data obtained by MLB, from 2022-23, Marcano placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related bets, through a legal sportsbook.

Marcano bet more than $150,000 on baseball, with $87,319 on MLB-related bets. Of the MLB bets Marcano, 25 were Pirates games while he was at Pittsburgh’s Major League club. Marcano did not appear in any of the games on which he placed bets as he was on the injured list. Four other players have received one-year suspensions for unrelated gambling violations following investigations by MLB’s Department of Investigations.