Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $19.4m in June

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $19.4m in June, down more than 10 per cent compared to May’s $27m. Retail sports betting generated nearly $1.9m in taxable revenue.

Coastal players contributed the largest amount of bets at nearly $12.1m in bets. Central casinos registered more than $5m in wagers. Wagers on baseball in the coastal region totalled $3.9m, while bettors wagered $2.7m on basketball. In Central Mississippi, players bet $1.5m on baseball and $2.5m on parlay bets. In Northern Mississippi, players bet $950,000 on parlay cards and $800,000 on baseball.

