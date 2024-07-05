Mississippi’s Silver Star Hotel & Casino celebrates 30th anniversary

The casino hosted a fourth of July fireworks show.

US.- Silver Star Hotel & Casino, in Mississippi, has celebrated its 30th anniversary. It fourth of July fireworks and drone show and will hold several concerts at the Silver Star Convention Center.

The venue is part of Pearl River Resort, which is owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. It has 503 guest rooms, including 84 suites and restaurants. It offers over 1,200 slot machines including reel and video slots, video poker and video Keno. The 90,000-square-foot casino floor also features 40 table games.

Tribal chief Cyrus Ben said: “We are delighted to celebrate three decades of business at Pearl River Resort. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our day-one associates who started with us back in 1994. We are proud to have 62 of them still working with us today. I also want to thank all our associates for their dedication and hard work, and our guests for their loyalty and patronage. We look forward to many more years of success and growth.”

Pearl River’s portfolio also includes Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, Dancing Rabbit Inn, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi, and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville.

Mississippi casinos generate $235.1m in revenue in March

The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 25 non-tribal casinos generated $235.1m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in March. Revenue increased 13.8 per cent compared to February ($206.7m) and 3 per cent compared to March 2023. Average daily revenue was $7.6m.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $148.9m in revenue, the Northern region $53.7m and the Central region $32.4m.