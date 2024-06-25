Mississippi retail sports betting handle reaches $27m in May

Bets were up 1 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Bettors in Mississippi wagered $27m on sports in May, up 1 per cent compared to May 2023 but 21 per cent behind April of this year. Last month, Mississippi’s retail sports wagers set a nine-month low. Revenue was $2m, down 35 per cent from the previous month.

Coastal casinos took $18.3m in bets and $886.943 in revenue, while central casinos took $6.1m in bets and $907,685 in sports betting revenue. As for northern casinos, players spent $2.5m, with revenue hitting $264,357.

Basketball wagers accounted for 30 per cent of Mississippi’s bets in May at $8.1m, ahead of baseball with $7.1m. Parlay bets were $6.3m and represented 24 per cent of the monthly total.