Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $13.9m in July

The handle decreased by 29 per cent from June’s $19.4m.

US.- Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $13.9m in July, down 29 per cent from June. According to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, coastal players contributed $7.7m, the central region $3.9m and Northern Mississippi $2.3m

Coastal region players wagered $3.7m on baseball and $1.6m on parlay cards. Retail sports betting in the state generated $1.9m in taxable revenue.

Mississippi Gold Strike Casino Resort opens DraftKings-branded sportsbook

Gold Strike Casino Resort in Mississippi has rebranded its sportsbook as Gold Strike Sportsbook powered by DraftKings. The space has four betting windows, ten betting kiosks and four horse racing kiosks. The sportsbook is open from 10am to 10pm, Monday through Thursday and from 9am Saturday and Sunday. Betting kiosks are available 24/7.