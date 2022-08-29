Mississippi Riverwalk Casino Hotel appoints new general manager

Cathy Beeding is the new general manager at Riverwalk Casino Hotel, in Mississippi.

US.- Riverwalk Casino Hotel, located in Vicksburg, Mississippi, has named Cathy Beeding as general manager. With 20 years of gaming and regulatory experience, Beeding served as executive vice president and general counsel for Cordish Gaming and previously worked for Churchill Downs Incorporated as vice president, senior counsel & corporate compliance officer

At CDI, she was responsible for overseeing and managing compliance across all of the company’s properties and interactive verticals. She has worked in a number of jurisdictions including Mississippi, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Maureen Adams, senior vice president of gaming operations for Churchill Downs, said about Beeding’s appointment: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Cathy back to CID as general manager of Riverwalk. Her proven track record in gaming compliance makes her the ideal candidate to lead Riverwalk into its next phase of growth.”

Adams added that Beeding’s “meticulous attention to detail and ability to motivate and inspire a team, will translate into an extraordinary guest experience for all.”

Beeding said: “It is truly thrilling to bring my experience and passion for this industry back to Mississippi where I spent many formative years professionally.” Riverwalk’s new general manager added: “It’s extremely rewarding to have the opportunity to lead this talented team and continue to grow the success of Riverwalk.

“I look forward to connecting with the people of Vicksburg and am eager to find ways that this unique property can bring value to the community.”

Beeding graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Social Science Education. She obtained her Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Miami.

