Mississippi casinos generate $211m in revenue in April

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 28 casinos generated $211.2m in revenue in April. Revenue increased by around $5m, or 2.4 per cent, compared to April 2022.

The state’s coastal and central region casinos were responsible for the increase, reporting $131.2m in gaming revenue. Northern casinos generated $49.5m and central casinos $30.5m.

Sports betting in Mississippi

Mississippi’s sports betting handle was $31.8m in April. That’s down 10.4 per cent from $35.5m in April 2022 and 31.9 per cent from $46.7m in March of this year. Revenue reached $4.3m, up from $4.2m in the same month last year but down 14 per cent from $5m in March.

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $2.5m from $19.1m in bets, while revenue at central casino venues amounted to $1.2m from an $8.3m handle. Northern casinos generated $603,430 from $4.4m in bets. Basketball was the most popular sport among Mississippi bettors, with $13.5m in bets. Some $7.9m of this was wagered at coastal casinos.