Mississippi casinos generate $198m in revenue in June

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has reported that casino revenue decreased year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 28 casinos generated $198.1m in revenue in June. Revenue decreased 11.5 per cent compared to the $223.9m reported in June 2022 and 5.73 per cent from May’s $210.2m.

It’s the first time this year that the revenue has dropped below $200m. The highest revenue of the year was reported in March ($226.7m).

Coastal casinos reported revenue of $127.3m in June, while revenue at northern casinos amounted to $44.2m. Central casinos generated $26.5m. Revenue for the first six months of the year amounted to $1.2bn.

