Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas closes for Hard Rock transformation

The resort will become the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

US.- The Mirage Hotel & Casino, the resort in Las Vegas with an artificial volcano and tropical theme, closed its doors yesterday (July 18), marking the end of an era that began in 1989. The 3,000-room resort held a farewell event.

Hard Rock International acquired the Mirage, previously operated by MGM, in 2022 for $1,070m. The resort will be transformed into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, a project expected to open in the spring of 2027. It will feature a nearly 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel in the centre of the Las Vegas Strip, inspired by a similar structure in Hollywood, Florida.

Mirage architect Paul Steelman told NBC: “Nowhere in Las Vegas before you would walk in and there would be craps tables there or there would be a small lobby and then there would be a casino but in this particular facility we said ‘no you are not in a casino you are in this beautiful tropical engineered place that made you feel good about yourself’ and that is what it was for so many years.”

The new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas will employ nearly 7,000 workers, while 2,500 construction jobs are expected to be created during the construction process.

In April, the Tropicana Las Vegas, operated by Bally’s Corporation, closed after almost seven decades to make way for the construction of a $1.5bn baseball stadium for MLB’s Oakland Athletics.

See also: Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.32bn in May