Minnesota’s Seven Clans Casino completes $12.4m expansion project

US.- Red Lake Gaming Enterprises has announced the completion of a $12.4m expansion project for Minnesota’s Seven Clans Casino. The expanded gaming floor is to open to the public on March 17. During the opening, hometown hockey legend Henry Boucha will be signing autographs.

The expansion includes an additional 9,000-square-foot slot floor with 100 slot machines and a new casino gaming floor entrance. It also includes a new sports restaurant & bar, Pucks & Pints Bar with TVs and bar slot machines. The casino hotel features 60 hotel rooms, a gaming floor with over 680 gaming machines, three dining establishments, and meeting rooms.

The CEO of Red Lake Gaming Enterprises, Angela Dauphinais, said: “COVID-19 slowed construction on the expansion, but this project was well worth the wait. This casino expansion showcases beautiful architectural details making our casino one of the most beautiful properties in Minnesota. We are excited this project is complete and we have another amenity for our patrons to enjoy.

“Grand openings are always a special time to celebrate our team and partners’ hard work and dedication to complete this project and the patience of our guests during this 9-month construction period. This is an investment we’re making for the long-term future of the tribe and community.”

Seven Clans Casino general manager Mike Pankow said: “We can’t wait for our valued casino guests and new visitors to experience all that Seven Clans Casino, Warroad has to offer,” said, one of the leading forces behind the expansion project. “We are committed to remain one of the most unique Northern Minnesota gaming destinations.”

Minnesota sports betting bill gets another committee’s OK

The Minnesota House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee has approved HF 2000, advancing the tribal-exclusive legislation to the House Public Safety Finance and Policy committee. At the end of February, it had passed the Commerce, Finance, and Policy committee.

Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, the bill would allow in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would also have the option to offer online gaming.