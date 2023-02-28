Minnesota sports betting bill moves forward

The bill will now be reviewed by the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee.

US.- The Minnesota House Commerce, Finance, and Policy Committee has approved HF 2000 by 10 notes to six, advancing the tribal-exclusive legislation to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law committee.

Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, the bill would allow in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would also have the option to offer online gaming.

Stephenson said: “Minnesotans deserve the same opportunities our neighbors have,” referencing bordering states such as Iowa and Wisconsin that have already legalised sports betting.

Earlier this month, state senator Jeremy Miller said he would make another push to legalise sports betting in the state after differences between House and Senate proposals ended with ended with no progress on a bill last year. It was the third year that legislation failed to make it through.

Both the Senate and House bills proposed legalising in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and online, but the Senate proposal also proposed in-person betting at racetracks.