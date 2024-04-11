Detroit casinos report $123.86m in revenue for March

Table games and slots generated $122.26m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $123.86m in revenue for March, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slot revenue increased by 3.8 per cent year-on-year to $122.26m. Revenue from retail sports betting reached $1.6m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. However, MGM’s revenue was down 4.1 per cent year-on-year at $56.65m. MotorCity’s gambling revenue increased 7.2 per cent to $38.35m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue decreased 1.4 per cent to $27.26m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $9.9m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan, up from $9.5m in the same month last year. The casinos reported submitting $14.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported a combined retail sports betting handle of $17.25m. Gross sports betting receipts were $1.61m. Qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by 13.2 per cent when compared to the same month last year.