Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $2.3bn in 2023

Gross receipts increased by 18.3 per cent compared to 2022.

US.- Michigan’s combined revenue from igaming and sports betting reached $2.3bn in 2023, an increase of 18.3 per cent increase over 2022. Igaming gross receipts totalled $1.9bn and sports betting receipts $420.4m.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the state’s commercial and tribal operators reported a handle of $4.6bn from igaming and sports betting. Operators paid $369.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan in 2023, $354m from igaming and $15.8m from internet sports betting.

The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $95.8m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees in 2023. Tribal operators reported making $43.1m in payments to governing bodies.

In December, Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $242.5m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts, up 15.9 per cent compared to November. Igaming gross receipts totalled $181.4m, and sports betting receipts $61.1m, both the highest totals to date.

Combined total igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for December were $198.4m – $163.3m from iGaming and $35.1m from sports betting. Compared to December 202, igaming AGR was up by 18.8 per cent and sports betting by 14.3 per cent. The internet sports betting handle was $583m, up by 2.5 per cent from November 2023 and the highest internet sports betting handle to date.