Michael Bauer, Greentube: “We always try to be as local as possible, yet offer globally appealing content as well”

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Michael Bauer, CEO of Greentube, delves into the company’s achievements throughout the year, highlighting game launches like “Piggy Prices” and the expansion of their Italian subsidiary Capecod into new markets.

Bauer also previews Greentube’s lineup for the upcoming SBC Summit in Lisbon, where the company will showcase innovative titles like “Calacas Cash” and “Barkin’ Clusters.”

What have been your highlights of the year so far?

We had some really successful game launches this year so far, especially the Piggy Prices titles but also Dynamite Fortunes and Athena Goddess of War which quickly became player favourites. We are also very happy about the progress we’ve made with our Italian subsidiary Capecod.

The company is now not only aggregating our and third-party content for Italy but we have also expanded its presence into Spain, and we are soon to launch into Latin American markets. On the Capecod platform, we’ve also built two crash games which is a completely new genre for us and we are curious to see how that will develop. Additionally, we have certified our new technology stack Mynt in South Africa and are now working on integrating new customers there. So all in all, a very busy year so far with substantial investments.

What games will Greentube be showcasing at the SBC Summit in Lisbon? Can we expect Greentube to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

In addition to our well-known Diamond Link series, which we will introduce the latest additions to at the event, we will also showcase a plethora of other fabulous games.

Calacas Cash is a 6×4 cluster pay game that features a ‘Dia de los Muertos’ theme. It’s a game that we are very excited about as it has a lot of the ingredients that make a great slot – amazing graphics, enjoyable sound and an innovative mechanic. It will be launched a few weeks before Halloween as the theme fits well with the season but we believe that it will perform strongly all year round.

Barkin’ Clusters is another cluster pay game on a slightly bigger grid which is 6×5. As the title already suggests the theme revolves around funny-looking dogs and the mechanic includes symbol upgrades, multipliers and much more. It is the debut game of our new studio partner Flamingocatz and we are all excited about the roadmap of titles that is to come from them.

In addition to the slots, we have worked on a set of fast/instant games that will be released in Q4. The first two of them, Piñata Blast & Hit ME Baby!, will be featured at the show as well.

What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

From what we hear from our customers, partners and competitors, we expect a very big SBC Summit. Our calendars are nearly fully booked already, and we are happy to meet both existing customers and potential new leads. The location itself is a very good choice from our point of view as it attracts people from LatAm, especially Brazil, which is high on the agenda for a lot of industry participants.

What key aspects make Greentube stand out from its competitors in such a competitive industry?

I strongly believe that it is the quality and diversity of our games which makes us stand out. All of our studios have their specialities ranging from fruit games to steppers, to complex video slots and new genres like crash games or instant games.

On top of this, we always try to be as local as possible, yet offer globally appealing content as well. More recently we are converting successful online slots back to land-based cabinets of our parent group NOVOMATIC. Data and know-how of all of these activities are of course meticulously tracked and analyzed and then fed back to the game studiously to create even better content in the future.

What kinds of games do you think will help the online casino sector continue to build on its recent momentum?

Over the last few years, we have seen an influx of new types of content such as crash games, e-instants and fast games. I expect this trend will continue and that operators will try different mechanics and concepts from the suppliers. Having said that, I’m also of the opinion that slots will continue to be the main revenue driver in most markets. I think that more and more operators will choose product differentiation however over launching as many slots as possible. Quality over quantity will help operators to attract, but importantly, also maintain players.

What are the next events on the Greentube calendar?

Shortly after the SBC Summit in Lisbon, we will of course have a stand at G2E in Las Vegas, and we will have our sales representatives attending all the main shows for the remainder of the year, such as SBC Summit Latinoamerica and SiGMA Malta.