Greentube banks a winner with “Piggy Prizes Wish of Riches Bonus Buy”

Press release.- Greentube has released the latest instalment in its “Piggy Prizes” series with the spectacular “Piggy Prizes Wish of Riches Bonus Buy“, incorporating magic spins, rewinds, and bold free games.

In the base game, players will find 15 individual reels set on the 5×3 grid adorned with swords, coins, and the genie symbol in the centre of its 40 paylines. Coin and fixed pot symbols appear secured in chains and padlocks, which can be released when the genie symbol lands in the middle reel position.

The genie acts as a wild and can unlock jackpots by filling up the piggy banks with coins until they pop, leading to exciting Free Games. This feature is triggered when one of the piggy filler pots reaches its maximum size and explodes on the screen.

Each piggy bank that pops awards six free games, during which the genie symbol becomes sticky on the centre reel, enhancing the chances of retriggering more free games and collecting all coin and fixed pot values that appear. If both pigs pop at the same time, 12 free games are awarded.

The magic spin feature can randomly activate at the start of each spin, ensuring the genie symbol appears in the centre reel, increasing the chance for bigger wins.

During both the base game and bonus round, the centre reel can rewind a random number of positions to land the genie symbol, transforming non-winning symbols into potential jackpot-winning combinations. The Grand Jackpot awards up to 1000x the bet.

Piggy Prizes Wish of Riches Bonus Buy utilizes the popular Bonus Buy feature which can be activated in the base game. Once activated the bonus round is automatically triggered.

This latest entry to Greentube’s portfolio is the sequel to the popular Piggy Prizes series. It follows in the footsteps of other recent releases including Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “Piggy Prizes: Wish of Riches is a magical addition to our expanding portfolio and enriches the successful Piggy Prizes family.

“We are confident that players will be captivated by the blend of classic slot elements and modern features, particularly the innovative Magic Spin and Magic Rewind modifiers. This game is a must-play for anyone seeking an immersive and rewarding slot experience. See if the Genie grants the wish!”