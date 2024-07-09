Greentube delivers magical features in its latest slot, Magnificent Merlin

This new release follows in the footsteps of other popular recent releases including Silver Lux: Big Win Spinner and Piggy Prizes Wish of Riches Bonus Buy.

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Interactive division, has launched Magnificent Merlin, a new release with a bonus spins feature, offering a distinctive new title to evolve its portfolio.

In the base game, players will find a selection of potions, hourglasss and wizard symbols gracing the title’s five reels. Three or more symbols landing adjacently from left to right award a win across 576 paylines, with gold coin scatter symbols holding cash values for instant wins.

Three different coin symbols can land the opportunity to trigger extra features. Gold coins holding cash values land on reels two, three and four whilst multiplier coins appear on the first reel only and extra row coins appear only on reel five.

Landing five or more coin symbols across all five reels triggers the bonus spins feature in which three bonus spins are awarded. During the free spins, coins remain sticky in their position until the feature ends.

For every additional gold coin, multiplier coin or extra row coin that lands during the bonus spins feature, the number of free spins is reset to three, with possible prizes in the feature including 40x the bet or the mini, minor or major jackpot.

Each multiplier coin that lands during the feature increases the multiplier for all coin prizes that are present on the grid at the end of the bonus spins, up to 5x. If an extra row coin lands during the bonus spins, a hidden row is unlocked above the reels. Up to three additional rows can be unlocked for even more ways to win big.

The game’s grand prize can be won by unlocking all three extra rows and then filling all 27 positions on the grid with coins.

Bernd Baumert, director of games production and operations at Greentube, said: “The release of Magnificent Merlin demonstrates our commitment to providing players with unique and immersive gameplay experiences, with detailed graphics, soundtrack and adding something extra to established features.

“Its popular theme is sure to stand out in our portfolio and the marvellous addition of the bonus spins feature fills the game with magic and mystery, with the potential for amazing wins.”