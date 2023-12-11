Miami Valley Gaming celebrates 10th anniversary with donations

It’s made $90,000 in charitable donations.

US.- Miami Valley Gaming (MVG), located in Township, Ohio, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with $90,000 in charitable donations.

The contributions will be distributed among local organisations, such as the Lebanon Food Pantry, Warren County Community Services, Inc. (WCCS), United Way of Warren County, Alzheimer’s Association, Humane Association of Warren County, Pink Ribbon Good and Folds of Honor.

Craig Robinson, president and general manager of MVG, said: “10 years is an important landmark for any business and MVG is no exception. We have much to celebrate in terms of our business, our customers, our staff and the community. Our goal from the start 10 years ago was, and remains today, to enrich and strengthen the organisations and initiatives that benefit this community we all share. The team here at MVG takes great pride in working with the surrounding communities.”

Ohio casinos and racinos report $187.8m in revenue for October

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $187.8m in gambling revenue in October, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s down 2 per cent from a record $192.1m in October 2022.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $74.9m, down from $83.1m last year. Hollywood Columbus generated $21.2m, Jack Cleveland Casino $21.5m, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati $18.9m and Hollywood Toledo $17.7m.