MGM Resorts signs agreement to increase renewable energy use

US.- MGM Resorts International signed a power purchase agreement with Escape Solar that will more than double its access to clean solar electricity. The agreement is intended to take the company closer to its goal of procuring 100 per cent renewable electricity in North America by 2030.

MGM Resorts currently uses solar power for 90 per cent of daytime needs at 11 of its Las Vegas Strip properties. The new 25-year compact will extend production to cover 100 per cent.

The agreement involves the Escape Solar + Storage project which is to be constructed in Lincoln County, Nevada. Expected to begin operations in early 2026, the project will produce renewable electricity equivalent to the annual power usage of over 28,000 average US homes.

Commenting on this development, Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts, stated: “This agreement is the next step toward the achievement of our climate goals. We have our eyes on meeting our science-based targets and goal of sourcing 100% of our electricity in North America from renewable sources by 2030.

“As we continue the journey toward greater sustainability, we remain dedicated to finding new ways to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources and inspire others to join in building a more sustainable world for generations to come.”

Jill Daniel, CEO of Estuary Power, added: “Estuary is delighted to contribute to MGM Resorts’ industry-leading renewable energy objectives by supplying solar energy and battery capacity from our Escape Solar project.

“MGM Resorts’ purchase of renewable energy from Escape will reduce carbon emissions by nearly 250,000 metric tons annually. In addition, Escape will generate substantial economic benefits for Lincoln County, Nevada as the first utility-scale solar project in the county and will create over 250 well-paying construction jobs.”

MGM Resorts already has a history of renewable energy projects, including the 323,000-panel Mega Solar Array in Las Vegas and solar installations at various properties.