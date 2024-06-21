MGM Resorts International and Playtech to launch live casino content

Games will be broadcast live from the casino floors at MGM Grand and Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

US.- MGM Resorts International has signed a deal with Playtech to offer new live casino content to igaming operators. Games will be broadcast live from the casino floors at MGM Grand and Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

MGM Live will be available for licensing in regulated markets worldwide outside of the US. It will include single and double-zero roulette and baccarat games. The companies plan to offer exclusive access to a variety of Playtech games, branded TV game shows and celebrity-hosted trivia shows.

Bill Hornbuckle, chief executive officer and president of MGM Resorts, said: “The launch of this new and exciting live casino offering, in partnership with Playtech and directly from Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, furthers our strategic vision to be the world’s premier gaming entertainment company. This collaboration amplifies our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and expands our global reach to our customers. We believe the content, celebrity talent, and sophisticated gaming experience that we will offer – all from the trusted and highly reputable brands of MGM Resorts – will be unmatched in the industry.”

See also: Las Vegas named top US domestic summer destination

Mor Weizer, chief executive officer at Playtech, added: “We are thrilled to partner with MGM Resorts, a world-renowned gaming and entertainment brand. This alliance combines the strength of MGM Resorts’ global prestige with Playtech’s extensive international market knowledge and innovative games. As a leading technology provider in regulated markets, we are delighted that this partnership is pioneering a new live entertainment category and product offering for players in these regulated territories.

“Our alliance is built on a shared vision to create an innovative and unique customer experience alongside our commitment to safer gambling. Both Playtech and MGM Resorts are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of player protection and ensuring our offerings are enjoyed responsibly.”

In 2023, MGM Resorts International reported net revenue of $16.16bn, a rise of 23 per cent year-on-year.