MGM Resorts and BetMGM launch responsible gaming campaign at NFL stadiums

US.- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have announced a responsible gaming campaign at nine National Football League (NFL) stadiums to promote GameSense during the upcoming football season.

GameSense will be promoted at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), GHEA, Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets), Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans), State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals).

MGM Resorts and BetMGM are committing more than $1m annually to fund responsible gaming and problem gambling initiatives.

Rhea Loney, chief compliance officer at BetMGM, said: “This is an extraordinary moment as we work with our team partners to raise awareness about responsible gaming. Throughout the season, GameSense will play a pivotal role in reminding football fans who bet, to do so responsibly.”

Stephen Martino, SVP chief compliance officer at MGM Resorts, added: “The landscape of the gaming industry has evolved dramatically in recent years with the broad legalization of online gambling and sports betting. Collaboration among operators and stakeholders is essential to ensure that responsible gaming remains a top priority. These efforts are vital to giving guests, customers, employees, and companies the tools and information needed for a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Senior vice president of the American Gaming Association (AGA) Casey Clark commented: “The AGA is proud to work alongside leaders like MGM Resorts and BetMGM to advance responsible gaming every day. Their continued investment to elevate responsibility exemplifies the industry’s commitments and the spirit of Responsible Gaming Education Month.”

GameSense is a responsible gaming programme developed and licensed to MGM Resorts and BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). In March, MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced a five-year contract extension.

MGM Resorts International reports a 21% increase in Q2 revenue

MGM Resorts International has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported record revenue of $3.9bn, up 21 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

MGM’s revenue comprises three divisions, Las Vegas, US regional operations and MGM China. Las Vegas is the largest market, recording $2.15bn in revenue for Q2, up from $2.14bn in Q2 2022. MGM’s Q2 regional revenue was $926m, down 4 per cent (Q2 2022: $960m). MGM China’s revenue totalled $741m, a 418 per cent rise on Q2 2022’s $143m. This is primarily down to the end of travel restrictions in Macau and China’s zero-Covid policy.