MGA to conduct a review of Fiscal Receipts Lottery

The MGA said it has conducted an in-depth assessment to identify any gaps or potential issues.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has reported that it has reviewed the current Fiscal Receipts Lottery and made a series of recommendations to the Ministry for Finance and Employment.

Due to its exempt status under the Second Schedule to the Regulations, Fiscal Receipts Lottery is not a game regulated by the MGA. Nevertheless, the MGA has lent its experience and knowledge to ensure the fair and transparent proceedings of the Lottery.

According to MGA officials, the current lottery standard operating procedures already have safeguards in place to ensure the fairness of the draw.

First, receipts are put in containers that are then poured into a raffle drum, which is turned after a fixed number of containers is reached and the drum is full.

At this point, the power button used to rotate the urn is locked with a digital seal, prohibiting all movement and preventing external tampering.

The process is photographed and sent to Malta’s Commissioner for Revenue (CFR). The digital seal will only be cut in the presence of the board member responsible for the draw. This includes representatives from the CFR Division, the Department of Finance and Employment, and the National Audit Office, as well as a member of the public.

The person responsible for issuing receipts is determined by the Department of Finance and Labor and varies with each issuance. After the draw is over, any remaining receipts will be discarded.

In order to identify any gaps and potential issues in the lottery draw, MGA officials conducted an in-depth analysis from the collection to the drawing stages. Recommendations have already been submitted and discussed together with the Ministry for Finance and Employment.

The Fiscal Receipts Lottery Unit and the Authority are committed to taking all the necessary actions to ensure increased transparency in relation to this lottery.