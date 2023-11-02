MGA to cancel AMGO iGaming Malta licence

The Malta Gaming Authority says the operator has breached three rules.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has warned that it will cancel AMGO iGaming Malta‘s B2C gaming licence if it does not correct three regulatory breaches. The company runs online casino and sports betting at sites including Gigapotti.com, Dragonaraonline.com, Pwr.bet, Jetbull.com and Fantasino.com.

The MGA says the operator has breached Regulation 3(1)(a) and (b) of the Gaming Licence Fees Regulations by failing to pay all of its annual licence fee period from November 22, 2022, to November 22, 2023. The regulator says that AMGO has still to pay €13,915. As such the regulator also breached Regulation 6 by failing to pay applicable compliance fees within the designated timeframe.

The regulator said AMGO also breached Article 38 of the Player Protection Directive. This refers to a failure to meet commitments to players or that a failure to meet commitment is “imminent”.

The MGA has given AMGO 20 days to provide a written response to explain why its licence should not be cancelled. It has told the operator to pay outstanding fees and applicable interest and to ensure its operations are in line with Player Protection Regulations. Should these measures be taken, it may allow AMGO to keep its licence, otherwise it will proceed to cancel the licence.

Last week, the MGA cancelled the B2C gaming licence of Arabmillionaire due to breaches of regulations. It had suspended the licence last year.

The MGA had warned Arabmillionaire that its licence could be cancelled if it did not address several failings. It cited failures to comply with MGA orders, fulfil regulatory obligations and discharge financial commitments. It also breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rule and failed to pay its licence fees.