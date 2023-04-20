MGA issues notice to cancel 4tune-Software licence

The Malta Gaming Authority says the supplier failed to make its regulatory payments.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority has issued a notification for the cancellation of 4tune-Software GmbH gaming software supplier licence for failing to make regulatory payments. The cancellation will come under regulation 9(1) (c) and (l) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations.

The regulator says that 4tune-Software failed to make its required payments in the necessary time frame. The company is no longer authorised to conduct gaming operations under a Maltese licence and must settle all outstanding fees due.

The notice comes just after the MGA announced that it would cancel the licence of online pools betting operator Totup System, also for failure to make its regulatory payments. The regulator says it owes €50,000 in unpaid fees.

The MGA has given Totup 20 days from the date of the cancellation notice to pay the fees owed and show cause in writing to explain why its licence should not be cancelled. If it does not exercise this right, the MGA will proceed to cancel its licence.

Casino Malta fined for AML failings

Last month, the operator of Casino Malta was fined €233,834 for a series of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing failings. The government’s Financial Intelligence Action Unit (FIAU) found the operator lacked sufficient due diligence and inadequate risk assessment procedures.

The agency highlighted the case of a CEO with connections to Turkey who was able to spend €1m at Casino Malta, mostly in cash, without his sources of funds being checked. The money came from eight different bank accounts.

