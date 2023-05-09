MGA collaborates with local supervisory authorities

The MGA has also collaborated with the University of Malta.

The Maltese regulator says the collaborations will enhance compliance examinations.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority has reported that it has been involved in a number of workshops aimed at strengthening cross-regulator collaboration. Its anti-money laundering unit held a joint workshop with Malta’s Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit’s (FIAU) supervision unit to prepare for and consolidate examinations carried out during the first quarter of 2023.

The regulators said the two authorities had worked together to further streamline the supervisory process. They also took part in a training session with the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) on supervisory techniques and processes for staff engaged in carrying out compliance examinations.

The aim was to share insights and best practices between the authorities. AML manager Rachel Bezzina provided an overview of the structure of the MGA’s AML unit in terms of the examination process.

FIAU head of supervision Claudia Callus said: “Ongoing collaboration between the FIAU and MGA is crucial in effectively monitoring whether gaming operators have a sound AML/CFT compliance framework. Well-trained employees who understand each other’s work and processes is another key to being effective in AML/CFT supervision.”

MGA’s head of financial crime compliance, Antonio Abdilla Zerafa, said that both regulators shared a strong and ongoing collaborative bond which played a crucial role in the gaming industry’s AML/CFT supervision endeavours.

“To ensure this, the FIAU and the MGA organise a number of workshops which take on varying forms – including those that take place before and after joint supervisory engagements – to ensure that they are conducted in the most effective and efficient manner,” he said.

MGA collaborates with University of Malta igaming students

Meanwhile, at two separate events, 15 MGA employees shared their knowledge of the gaming sector and their experience working at the MGA. Some 50 MCAST students currently reading for a Diploma in iGaming at the University of Malta visited the regulator’s Smartcity offices as part of the Annual ICT Industry Sessions, organised by the Faculty of IT.

The MGA said the event was mutually beneficial for students and the authority and that it looked forward to more such initiatives.

Last month, the MGA issued a notification for the cancellation of 4tune-Software GmbH’s gaming software supplier licence for failing to make regulatory payments. The cancellation will come under regulation 9(1) (c) and (l) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations.

