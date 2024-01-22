MGA cancels Super7Plus licence

It’s the latest in a spate of licence cancellations from the Malta Gaming Authority.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has cancelled the online gambling licence of Super7Plus. This was the third licence cancellation in one week, following the termination of the licences of Winners Malta Operations and Genesis Global.

The MGA has ordered Super7Plus to halt all MGA-licensed activities, which it runs via the Super7.plus website, and to remove references to the MGA licence. It also ordered the operator to settle all outstanding fees within five days of the January 17 notice. Super7Plus was told to allow players to withdraw funds from their accounts and to provide evidence of such refunds via transaction reports.

Super7Plus may appeal against the MGA’s decision.

In the same week, the MGA announced similar action against Winners Malta Operations and Genesis Global. The latter had already had its licence suspended in January of 2023. It ran 23 sites under the licence, including Casinojoy.com, Genesiscasino.com and Sloty.com.

Just a week earlier, the MGA suspended Rush Gaming’s licence, under which the operator runs Fansbet.com and Onebet.com, and cancelled the licence of Betago. The MGA did not outline the reasons for the spate of cancellations.

In December, the MGA announced that Charles Mizzi will be its new chief executive. Mizzi will take up the role on January 26. The MGA had confirmed in October that current CEO Carl Brincat would not seek another term. He replaced Heathcliff Farrugia in January 2021.

Mizzi has served as CEO of the Residency Malta Agency, the government body responsible for managing the Malta Permanent Residence Programme. Other roles have included a stint as head of image and communications at BNF Bank.