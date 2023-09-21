Merkur sparkles in Bucharest

The company made a presentation of its top-quality gaming cabinets.

Press release.- The 15th edition of the Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE), presented by Expo 24 Romania and running from September 5th to 7th, was held amid a currently prevailing uncertain political and regulatory climate in the country’s gaming industry.

A factor that contributed to a lower-than-expected number of visitors. Despite this the exhibits displayed in the huge B2 Hall of the Romexpo Fairground still sparkled – and none more so than the booth of the world-famous Merkur Sun.

Merkur, together with its local Romanian subsidiary Merkur Gaming Distribution supported by its German-based international HQ team, made a presentation of its top-quality gaming cabinets: the exciting Avantgarde Max Trio, Avante Trio and Allegro Trio models.

Merkur multigames are a top feature on the majority of Romanian gaming floors and the EAE event played host to the brand new multigame 11.0 mix that featured exciting new games and therefore drew a great deal of attention. Also, hugely popular on the gaming floors of Romania is a product that is not at all new, but one that has retained its popularity over time: the Furious Jackpot.

From legacy to the very latest developments: Linked Progressive Jackpots have, in recent times, come to dominate slot floors throughout the world of gaming. Merkur has fully embraced and indeed enhanced this new technology and brought a varied selection of their themed links to Romania for EAE. On display were Link Zone II, an exciting evolution of the original and pioneering Link Zone, a presentation of Merkur Mystery II plus the latest Solar Link and the tower Jackpot, Five.

The classification ‘II’ (Two) in Link Zone II and Merkur Mystery II marks several important upgrades from the original. Specifically, these include upgraded mathematics in the software that makes it easier for players to access the Jackpot feature (Link Zone II) and, in the Merkur Mystery II, make the random prizes awarded again easier to access and often giving enhanced prizes.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming Chief Executive, International, in front of the Allegro Trio with its jackpot system Merkur Mystery II.

Merkur chief executive, International, Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis was pleased with his team’s performance but also remarked on the downturn of visitors at this year’s EAE. “The numbers of visitors, compared to the crowds that we welcomed in 2022, were decreasing. Not at all the fault of the show organisers but rather a reflection of what seems to be the latest political and regulatory aspects of gaming in Romania.

“Merkur Gaming’s Romanian managing director Hannelore Valkanov has stated, ‘There are challenges at present, certainly, but I regard challenges as opportunities to overcome and our team in Romania will be working extra hard to achieve that‘. I have every faith that this will prove to be the case. It is always a pleasure to be in Romania and while this year’s EAE was numerically smaller than last year, the event proved that Merkur is a strong brand, and will remain so.”

