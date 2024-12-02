Merkur Gaming took part in BEGE 2024

The Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE) was held from November 27 to 28 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia.

Press release.- The Merkur sun shone brightly in unexpectedly sunny Bulgaria: from November 27 to 28, the Inter Expo Center in Sofia was once again the gathering point for the international gaming industry to exhibit their new products for the Eastern European gaming markets at the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE). Merkur Gaming was also present as one of the largest exhibitors, showcasing its new and established product portfolio in an area of around 180 m².

Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “The Balkan region is a highly significant sales market for our company. Trade fairs such as BEGE are therefore ideal for showcasing our product portfolio and engaging in direct dialogue with our Eastern European customers.

“Although the Bulgarian gambling market is currently facing severe regulatory restrictions, which in some cases have a substantial impact on the profitability of casino operators, we are pleased with our presence at the trade fair and the traffic at our booth. We had excellent discussions with existing customers and were also able to establish promising new contacts.”

Part of the Merkur Gaming product portfolio included the two linked progressive jackpot systems Link Wave and Clash Link, whose international popularity was once again impressively reflected at BEGE. Both systems boast diverse, thrilling features, making them true guarantees for top-notch gaming excitement. Equally popular was the Five Respin Feature, which is considered an indispensable classic, particularly in Eastern Europe. Last year’s BEGE marked the debut of the Merkur Prime multi-game package, a proven success that once again captivated audiences with its exhilarating game titles and player-centric presentation at this year’s fair.

The content creations from Merkur Gaming found an impressive setting in the new Mod Ex cabinet family. The Mod Ex captivates customers and players from all over the world with its outstandingly stylish design, powerful performance, and, above all, unmatched versatility. This is because the monitor, console and base can be freely configured to suit the preferences and needs of customers and guests, allowing seamless adaptation to any requirements.

Another highlight at the booth of the German gaming expert was the presentation of the Merkur Roulette Spectra which immediately caught the attention of trade fair visitors, thanks in particular to its sleek design and razor-sharp graphics. In addition to Merkur Gaming, the cash-handling experts from GeWeTe also found their way to BEGE in Sofia. The Merkur subsidiary presented its comprehensive product range, including solutions for validating, dispensing, and recycling banknotes and coins, perfectly tailored for gaming machines.

The two Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems Link Wave (left) and Clash Link attracted particular interest among trade fair visitors.

Concluding the event, Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis stated: “BEGE proved to be a very successful and dynamic finale to the 2024 trade show year. Whether in London, Lima, Las Vegas, or now Sofia, direct engagement with our existing customers and new business partners provides immense value for our company. This interaction strengthens our market position in both Europe and the Americas. The months behind us have filled me with anticipation and confidence for the 2025 business and trade fair year!”