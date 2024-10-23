Merkur Gaming to showcase its portfolio at BEGE in Sofia

The company will participate in the exhibition at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia from November 27 to 28.

Press release.- Over the past few decades, the gaming industry in the Balkan States has experienced significant growth, making the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo (BEGE) one of Europe’s most important gaming trade shows. From November 27 to 28, Merkur Gaming will be among around 80 other exhibitors at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, showcasing its extensive and innovative gaming portfolio to visitors from all over Europe.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “We have successfully built a large customer base and established a strong market presence in Eastern Europe, which we continue to strengthen through events like the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo. That’s why BEGE has long been a key fixture in our trade show calendar. We are excited to reconnect with all our customers and look forward to the opportunity for in-depth discussions.”

The company stated, “As usual, Merkur Gaming will be arriving in the Bulgarian capital with an impressive range of products. The German gaming giant will be showcasing two Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems – Link Wave and Clash Link – both of which have proven to be guaranteed sources of player excitement due to their thrill-inducing features.” The Wave Boost and Wave Respin Feature in Link Wave offer even more variety and higher winning chances, while Clash Link, with its unlimited free games, bonus features, and jackpot reel, promises a high frequency of diverse features.

Already well-known but still just as captivating as Merkur Gaming’s new offerings is Five Respin Feature. This feature transports players into opulent pyramids, where they can experience the thrill of playing for fantastic prizes in mysterious Ancient Egypt. In addition, the new multi-game package Merkur Prime will, as seen at previous expos, attract considerable interest from visitors, with its new, intuitive menu system, modern player interface, and eleven new game titles.

See also: Innovation and inspiration: Merkur Group at G2E

“Operators understand: top-tier content requires a top-tier framework. Merkur Gaming brings this to the trade fair floor with its latest cabinet family, Mod Ex. It impresses customers and players from all over the world with its outstandingly stylish design, superior performance, and above all, its unparalleled adaptability”, the firm stated. It explained that this is because the monitor, console, and base can be freely configured according to the preferences of customers and gaming guests and can therefore be adapted to any circumstances.

The cash-handling experts from GeWeTe will also be present at the BEGE, showcasing their automated solutions for verifying, dispensing, and recycling banknotes and coins, all designed for maximum efficiency in gaming environments. The specialists will impressively demonstrate the strengths of their streamlined cash management, highlighted by their typically broad product range, which includes the Cash Center Premium, Cash Center Compact Casino, and Cash Center Slim, among others.