Innovation and inspiration: Merkur Group at G2E

Visitors from around the world marveled at the diverse product portfolio of the Merkur Group at the Global Gaming Expo 2024.

The company celebrates a successful trade show appearance in Las Vegas.

Press release.- As the global hub of the gaming industry, Las Vegas once again provided the perfect setting to showcase the latest innovations and trends at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E). From October 8 to 10, around 350 industry players from more than 100 countries gathered at “The Venetian Expo” to introduce their latest product solutions to gaming enthusiasts from around the world. As one of the few German companies, the Merkur Group was also present in the gambling metropolis to exhibit its impressive product portfolio to the international trade audience on a 625-square-meter exhibition platform.

Jürgen Stühmeyer, Management Board member, Merkur Sales, said: “The Latin American gaming market, despite facing significant regulatory challenges, remains a crucial pillar of our international distribution network. The G2E, as one of the most important flagship trade fairs in the industry, provides the ideal venue to present our forward-looking product range and engage in meaningful dialogue with our LatAm customers.

And added: “Moreover, the expo offers tremendous potential to increase the visibility of the Merkur sun logo on international markets, thereby further strengthening the brand beyond Europe’s borders.”

Jürgen Stühmeyer, Management Board member, Merkur Sales.

The main focus of Merkur Gaming’s product showcase was its Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems, which are particularly in demand within the global industry. The German gaming expert introduced two new systems – Link Wave and Clash Link – both of which quickly became crowd favorites at the expo. These jackpot systems stand out thanks to their exciting features, which make the gaming experience even more thrilling and diverse. The new Mod Ex cabinet family also attracted significant attention. Visitors were particularly impressed by the modularity of the cabinet, which allows customers to configure their preferred device with a variety of monitor, body, and base options.

For the first time, the Merkur Group showcased itself at G2E with its strategic partners Gaming Arts and Spintec in a shared exhibition booth.

In keeping with tradition, several other subsidiaries of the German Merkur Group traveled to “Sin City” to showcase their diverse and forward-thinking portfolios. The cash-handling specialists from GeWeTe once again demonstrated the strengths of their versatile and high-performance product range, which enables efficient and easy cash management at gaming locations. Additionally, the British subsidiary Bede Gaming presented its flexible iGaming solutions, while edict egaming captured attendees’ attention with its unique approach to game aggregation. For the first time, the two strategic partners Spintec and Gaming Arts also joined the Merkur booth, enhancing the trade show experience with their innovative gaming portfolios.

“The G2E 2024 has exceeded our expectations in every way. The new booth concept, which includes a larger footprint and stylish new design elements, was met with tremendous approval. Thanks to our outstanding product lineup – most notably the Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems Link Wave and Clash Link, as well as the Mod Ex cabinet family – we were able to impress visitors not only with our aesthetic presentation but also with our innovative products,” said Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming. “The resulting fruitful and promising discussions leave us with a positive outlook on the trade fair and confidence in the future.”