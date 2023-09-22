Merkur Gaming makes its successful debut at “Slots del Sol” in Paraguay’s capital, Asunción

The Linked Progressive Jackpot System Link Zone knows how to offer great action and adrenaline.

Merkur Gaming is making significant strides in the Latin American gaming market, particularly in Paraguay, with its Linked Progressive Jackpot System.

Press release.- The German company Merkur Gaming, a subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group, has been developing its brand throughout the Latin American market and conquering its audience for several years.

The growth that gaming has seen in Paraguay throughout the last decade has made the company devote its attention to this market for some time.

Recently, the well-known “Slots del Sol” gaming hall received the Merkur cabinets, complete with the Linked Progressive Jackpot Link Zone, a feature-led game system that is proving to be very popular in all Latin American gaming halls – and in this sense “Slots del Sol” in Asunción was by no means an exception.

Camilo Saravia, general manager of the company, commented: “We are very happy to have a brand like Merkur in our game room in Asunción. The players have been showing good acceptance of the innovative Link Zone developed by Merkur.“

Based on this evidence, there is no doubt that the Linked Progressive Jackpot System Link Zone knows how to offer great action and adrenaline, and it is proving to be a major attraction for all kinds of players.