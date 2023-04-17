Merkur Gaming Colombia reports ‘highly successful’ GAT Expo

GAT Expo 2023 was a benchmark meeting place for gaming professionals from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Press release.- From the moment that Roger Carrillo Campo, the newly installed president of Colombia’s gaming regulatory entity, Coljuegos, cut the ribbon and declared the 2023 edition of the GAT (Gaming and Technology) Expo open, Merkur Gaming Colombia were extremely pleased to experience a great success.

This is a trade show that is not only the largest and most significant gaming B2B event in Colombia but also a benchmark meeting place for gaming professionals from throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The show also had an impressive new venue this year, the Las Américas Convention Center, Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, providing the backdrop to the event and its accompanying regulatory and educational conference sessions.

Merkur’s presence at GAT Expo was headed by general manager Juan Guillermo Diaz who, with his own national team supported in logistics and technology by representatives from Merkur’s headquarters in Germany and from neighbouring Merkur Gaming Peru, presented an extensive product display of MerkurStar, EvoStar and Avantgarde Trio cabinets that hosted an impressive range of the very latest games.

Alongside these multigame offerings were the latest developments in Merkur’s linked progressive jackpot technology: a bank of interconnected Link Zone and Link Zone 2 together with Solar Link, 88 Gems, China Charms and The Fortunes of Fulu Chen plus the very latest evolution of the exciting Merkur Mystery 2.

Also on the Merkur booth were online gaming specialists edict egaming and thus this combination of land-based and igaming innovations served to attract large numbers of visitors who were confirmed by the show’s organisation as representing 42 countries. As always, Merkur also provided visitors with excellent hospitality and created a welcoming atmosphere throughout the show.

While expressing thanks to his hard-working show team Diaz also commented: “This edition of GAT Expo has proved to be a great success for Merkur. We have made important new contacts as well as writing significant new business, in terms of both direct sales and also some new installations that will be conducted on a revenue participation with option to purchase terms.”

He concluded: “In my opinion, the GAT Cartagena show has consolidated this exhibition as a core event not only for the Colombian market, but also for other markets in the Caribbean and in South America. I anticipate that the show will be growing and improving still further in 2024 and I look forward to Merkur’s participation at that time.”

See also: Merkur had a successful presence at the Irish Gaming Show