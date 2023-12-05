MegaPari shortlisted for International Gaming Awards 2024

The International Gaming Awards 2024 is scheduled for February 2024 in London, UK.

The company is competing in two categories: Sports Betting Operator of the Year and Mobile Operator of the Year.

Press release.- MegaPari has recently announced it has been nominated at the esteemed International Gaming Awards 2024 (IGA), scheduled for February 2024 in London, UK.

The company is competing in two significant categories: Sports Betting Operator of the Year and Mobile Operator of the Year.

In light of these achievements, MegaPari has extended heartfelt gratitude to all partners who have contributed to their success and these prestigious nominations.

The company also invited those interested in forging strong partnerships to contact them at [email protected].

The IGA is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gaming industry, attracting players, developers, and industry professionals from all around the world.

The event has been taking place since 2008 and has grown in popularity with each passing year. The IGA is a platform where developers, publishers, and industry professionals come together to showcase their games, products, and services.

It is also a celebration of gaming excellence and innovation, with awards presented to those who have made significant contributions to the industry.

How MegaPari upholds a strong brand reputation

Over the past year, MegaPari received notable recognition for its service, evidenced by its nominations for ‘The Most Effective Handling of Complaints’ award at the Casino Guru Awards 2023, and the ‘Responsible Gaming 2023‘ award at the SIGMA Sigma Awards 2023.

These awards not only reflect the company’s dedication to high-quality customer care but also underscore its ability to effectively address and resolve player concerns.

MegaPari prioritizes its reputation, evident in the establishment of a specialized department overseen by the Head of PR and Reputation. The department, represented by the reputation manager, handles a wide array of client inquiries, including assistance with payment systems and resolution of more complex issues.

As it continues to strive for excellence in customer service and problem resolution, MegaPari sets a high standard in online gaming, demonstrating the profound impact of reputation management on corporate success and growth.