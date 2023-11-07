MegaPari Partners is to attend the Spice International 2023

Spice International 2023 is set to be the year’s epicenter for gaming and sports betting innovation.

MegaPari Partners is gearing up for a strong presence at Spice International 2023, where they will showcase their services and seek new business relationships.

Press release.- MegaPari Partners, founded in 2019, has quickly expanded its global network to include more than 15,000 partners. The brand is gearing up for an impressive presentation at Spice International 2023, aiming to highlight its services and forge new business relationships.

Scheduled for November 8-10, 2023, in Dubai, UAE, Spice International promises to be a hub for exploring emerging trends in land-based and online gaming, sports betting, and skill-based games on the Asian subcontinent. This event is an ideal platform for networking and discovering innovative gaming solutions.

Geographic expansion stands as a central objective for MegaPari. As of now, the platform extends its unique gaming experiences to over 100 countries around the globe. In sync with its ambitious expansion plans, MegaPari is on the hunt for dynamic affiliates eager to embark on a profitable journey.

To boost affiliate earnings, MegaPari provides a revenue share of up to 50 per cent, along with flexible CPA, Hybrid, and Fix deals. Furthermore, the partnership experience is enriched through the provision of valuable marketing insights, professional affiliate support, weekly pay-out and unique visual creatives.

Join MegaPari Partners at booth 1017 for unparalleled networking opportunities and a chance to explore new business opportunities. Your journey to growth and collaboration starts with MegaPari!