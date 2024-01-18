MegaPari: Betting on social good in Latin America

MegaPari seeks partners who align with their vision of industry growth and social good.

MegaPari has been spreading holiday cheer by delivering food, toys, and other essential goods to underprivileged children and elderly people in Peru.

Press release – MegaPari made significant progress in LatAm, not only in the gaming industry. In the run-up to Christmas, the company carried out a charitable mission aimed at supporting the communities during the holiday season.

As part of this task, on December 25th, due to an initiative of the directors, the MegaPari and Santa Claus team arrived in Lima, Peru.

The goal of this initiative was to deliver gifts, support, and happiness to people facing hardships, and to enhance the Christmas experience for 258 orphaned children, victims of domestic violence and cancer patients. In this endeavour, the team successfully distributed more than three tons of vital goods, alongside over 250 toys for the children.

This act of kindness from MegaPari was intended to bring smiles back to the faces of these children and to highlight the importance of providing assistance.

Continuing their mission, MegaPari’s team organized another activity, this time focusing on the elderly, particularly those in poor health or in a state of abandonment in Peru. The team supplied medicines for chronic diseases, first aid kits, essential goods, and entertainment items like board games.

The company stated: “MegaPari’s efforts in LatAm demonstrate a deep commitment to social responsibility, setting a standard for how companies can contribute meaningfully to society. This makes them not just a leader in their industry, but a beacon of hope and support for those in need.

“Eager to expand its impact, MegaPari seeks partners who align with their vision of industry growth and social good. Those interested in partnerships can get in touch via [email protected].”