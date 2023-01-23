Maxima Compliance and GAMING1 extend partnership in US

Maxima Compliance has expanded its deal with GAMING1 as it expands its footprint into the US market.

US.- The compliance consultancy Maxima Compliance has extended its partnership with casino and sports betting software provider Gaming1 as it expands its footprint into the US market.

Maxima Compliance has been providing compliance services for various Gaming1 products since 2021. This new deal expands the agreement into US markets. Operators working with Gaming1 will receive the tech and expertise to assist them in entering regulated states.

Thibaut Collard, chief compliance officer at Gaming1, said: “We’ve worked closely with Maxima Compliance for several years now across multiple regulated jurisdictions, so we knew we wanted them by our side as we expand in the US. We want to offer our operator partners the best compliance support in the US, so they can move faster than their competitors into newly-regulating states. Alongside Maxima Compliance, we’re confident we can deliver.”

Sergio Suárez García, VP of technical compliance services at Maxima Compliance, said: “Gaming1 has been a long-time partner of Maxima Compliance, and our two companies have grown alongside each other while navigating the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

“We’re looking forward to furthering this relationship as we take on new opportunities together in the fast-moving US market and help provide a strategic edge to operators using Gaming1 technology.”

In 2022, Gaming1 launched Betly.com in Arkansas and saw the debut of its virtual sportsbook on Southland Casino Racing’s online platform. The launch is an extension of a previous collaboration between Gaming1 and Delaware North. The brand is available on Southland Casino Racing’s website and through iOS and Android apps.