Mateo Lenoble, Sportradar: “We expect to attract the industry’s thought leaders and innovators at ICE London 2023”

Mateo Lenoble spoke with Focus Gaming News about the products Sportradar plans to showcase at the upcoming edition of ICE London 2023.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News caught up with Mateo Lenoble, Regional Sales Director for Latin America at Sportradar, to find out how the company is preparing to attend once again ICE London and what products they will showcase at the event.

Sportradar is set to participate in the upcoming edition of ICE London 2023. What will the company focus on at the event, and what are some of the products you plan to showcase there?

We are excited to be attending ICE London. Sportradar is ready to show its products and services including: Computer Vision – Table Tennis demo showing Sportradar’s tech capabilities and our leadership in the transformation of the industry; Managed Betting Services – presenting the latest products and services outlining how they will benefit operators; Fan engagement – highlighting how engagement through AV and ad:s solutions can help operators acquire new customers, offer an enhanced customer experience and drive growth.

What are the company’s objectives for the expo? What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

At ICE Sportradar will be set-up in its usual location at stand S1-140. This year we have extended our space to demonstrate some of our dynamic products and services.

Therefore, we expect to attract the industry’s thought leaders and innovators in this incredible opportunity for us to meet clients, network and share ideas with our peers.

Are you working on some new tools to keep evolving as the sports betting market keeps growing?

Regarding sales, at ICE, we’re excited to showcase how Sportradar’s ad:s technology can benefit online casino operators and the iGaming industry more broadly.

The marketplace is increasingly competitive and whilst there are thousands of casino games available to punters, most operators tend to only promote the same half a dozen titles to their customers because it’s nearly impossible to personalise advert creative at scale.

ad:s is a data-driven marketing performance platform that uses technology to automate media buying to ease the burden on digital marketers. This technology underpins the services we offer for online display, video and paid social media advertising.

The ad:s paid social service changes that, providing operators with the means to deliver personalised and highly targeted advert creative at scale across social media platforms like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram. It’s a game-changing solution that helps operators improve engagement with their customers and broaden audience reach.

“ad:s is a data-driven marketing performance platform that uses technology to automate media buying to ease the burden on digital marketers.” Mateo Lenoble, regional sales director for LatAm at Sportradar.

In addition to the paid social media service, our core programmatic advertising solution can provide casino operators with a means of efficiently and effectively acquiring new customers.

It was initially launched to market in 2019 with a real focus on sports betting, but we’ve since developed the solution and tailored its capabilities to meet the needs of casino businesses, as well.

Furthermore, the lifetime value analysis we’ve conducted for the customers acquired through the ad:s platform shows that these bettors are generating more positive revenue for clients that actively use our services.

So, the quality of the customers acquired through ad:s is high. Our ad:s service is continually evolving and I’m excited about the benefits and efficiencies it can drive for marketers within the casino space.

Which other industry events are you planning to attend next and why do you think it is important to participate?

Sportradar will be present at all the main events in the sector. This year, we have a very full schedule. Next month we will be attending the GAT Colombia and throughout the year at several others.