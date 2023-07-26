Focus Gaming News | North America | Legal

Massachusetts casinos fined for allowing illegal sports bets

The three cases date back to basketball games in early February.
The three cases date back to basketball games in early February.
07/26/23

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined three casinos.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined three casinos a total of $50,000 for illegally allowing patrons to place wagers on sporting events involving in-state collegiate teams. The three cases date back to basketball games in early February, a few days after the launch of in-person sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casinos.

The fines were $10,000 for Encore and $20,000 each for MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park. Regulators decided the fines fees during private conversations

Betting on in-state collegiate teams is against the law unless the teams are competing in a tournament with four or more competitors such as March Madness. Illegal bets at MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park occurred because the collegiate teams involved were incorrectly listed as out-of-state competitors.

In-person wagering took place at MGM Springfield on a February 3 Harvard versus Yale men’s basketball game and a February 4 Harvard versus Brown men’s basketball game. More than $1,200 in bets were accepted on each event, the commission said. Cambridge’s Harvard University was incorrectly listed as a Connecticut school. The error was corrected by BetMGM, which runs the sportsbook.

Meanwhile, more than $6,800 in bets were placed at Plainridge Park Casino on a Merrimack College versus Long Island University men’s basketball game. Merrimack College was incorrectly listed as being in Florida school instead of North Andover. One $70 bet was placed at Encore on a February 2 Boston College versus Notre Dame women’s basketball game because Boston College was known by two names in a backend system and only one name was included on a list of teams for which wagering was prohibited.

See also: Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue exceeds $132m in June

In this article:
Massachusetts Gaming Commission sports betting

Latest Articles