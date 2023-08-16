Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $128.4m in July

The MGC has reported $99m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering.

Massachusetts gambling revenue was down by 3 per cent compared to June.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $128.4m in taxable gaming revenue for July, down from June’s total of $132.8m. Casino wagering generated $99m and sports betting $29.4m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $61.2m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $23.5m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.8m. The MGC reported that $294.9m was wagered on sports: $388.1m online and $6.8m at casinos.

To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.48bn in taxes and assessments from casinos since the respective openings of each venue and $45.81m from sports wagering since it began in person on January 31 and online on March 10.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their respective property. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR.

Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Betr, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, FanDuel, and WynnBet are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Category 3 operators are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR.

