Maryland’s casinos set new gaming revenue record in October

Revenue increased more than 37 per cent compared to October 2021.
11/07/22

MGM National Harbor generated more than $115m, up 105.8 per cent from October 2021.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9m in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of more than 37 per cent from October 2021 and beats the previous single-month record of $180.1m set in July 2021. Revenue was up from $159.3m reported in September 2022.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming, MGM National Harbor led the way with more than $115m up 105.8 per cent from October 2021. Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills generated $59.7m, down 1.9 per cent. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino recorded $17.4m up 1.5 per cent.

As for the state’s three smaller casinos. Ocean Downs registered $8m, up 4.7 per cent from October 2021, Hollywood Casino recorded $7.5m, down 1.3 per cent and Rocky Gap Casino $5.2m, down 9.5 per cent.

The state took almost $80m from October’s gaming revenue for various state programmes. The Education Trust Fund received $58.3m.

