Maryland’s casinos set new gaming revenue record in October

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9m in gaming revenue in October. That’s an increase of more than 37 per cent from October 2021 and beats the previous single-month record of $180.1m set in July 2021. Revenue was up from $159.3m reported in September 2022.

According to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming, MGM National Harbor led the way with more than $115m up 105.8 per cent from October 2021. Live! Casino & Hotel at Arundel Mills generated $59.7m, down 1.9 per cent. Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino recorded $17.4m up 1.5 per cent.

As for the state’s three smaller casinos. Ocean Downs registered $8m, up 4.7 per cent from October 2021, Hollywood Casino recorded $7.5m, down 1.3 per cent and Rocky Gap Casino $5.2m, down 9.5 per cent.

The state took almost $80m from October’s gaming revenue for various state programmes. The Education Trust Fund received $58.3m.

Maryland retail sports betting handle climbs to $31.4m in September

Maryland’s seven sportsbooks registered a sports betting handle of $31.4m in September, a 67.9 per cent increase compared to August’s $18.7m. According to the report from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, sportsbooks posted a 17.6 per cent hold for the month.

The win rate just surpassed August’s 17.2 per cent. Maryland collected $984,308 in taxes, most of which go to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.

Live! Casino, which operates a FanDuel Sportsbook, reported a $12.7m handle. It was followed by MGM National Harbor (BetMGM) with $8.6m. Horseshoe Casino (Caesars Sportsbook) and Ocean Downs Casino (TwinSpires) reported a $1.5m handle. Hollywood Casino (Barstool Sportsbook) rounded up the top five with $1m.